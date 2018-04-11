Ink Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,128.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, Lbank and Coinrail. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $6.37 million and $24,128.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00786145 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174316 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067036 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,741,811 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is ink.one. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinnest, Coinrail, EXX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Allcoin, Lbank and ZB.COM. It is not currently possible to purchase Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ink Protocol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.