Innogy (ETR:IGY) Given a €38.40 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a €38.40 ($47.41) price target on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €34.00 ($41.98) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €31.80 ($39.26) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.42 ($43.73).

IGY stock traded down €0.12 ($0.15) during trading on Monday, hitting €37.90 ($46.79). The company had a trading volume of 544,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Innogy has a 52-week low of €29.11 ($35.94) and a 52-week high of €42.68 ($52.69).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

