Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Innovative Industrial stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of -0.70. Innovative Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88.

Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Innovative Industrial had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Ladenburg Thalmann restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Innovative Industrial

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

