Innoviva (INVA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INVA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of INVA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 480,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,676.02, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.37, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Innoviva had a net margin of 61.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.93%. The firm had revenue of $69.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Desparbes sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $88,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $132,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 33,810.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

