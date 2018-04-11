First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Inogen worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 31.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 74.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,184. Inogen has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $134.97. The company has a market cap of $2,783.25, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Inogen had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $63.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In related news, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $290,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,692.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $1,510,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,369 shares of company stock worth $18,919,065. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

