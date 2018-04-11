Inphi (IPHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) will announce sales of $59.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Inphi reported sales of $93.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $59.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.38 million to $409.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $410.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $483.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $85.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inphi from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Inphi in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Inphi from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 108,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,740,988.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $638,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000.

IPHI traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $31.87. 543,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,473. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,254.58, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/inphi-iphi-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-59-80-million.html.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inphi (IPHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.