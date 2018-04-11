1347 PIH (PIH) Director Purchases $3,332,890.20 in Stock

1347 PIH (NASDAQ:PIH) Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 424,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,332,890.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 2,984 shares of 1347 PIH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PIH opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.15. 1347 PIH has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1347 PIH stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in 1347 PIH (NASDAQ:PIH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. 1347 PIH accounts for approximately 1.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 16.91% of 1347 PIH worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1347 PIH

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

