Geoffrey R. King Acquires 7,570 Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) CFO Geoffrey R. King acquired 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AXAS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,015. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $386.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum from $3.10 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $971,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 319,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 178,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Geoffrey R. King Acquires 7,570 Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/insider-buying-abraxas-petroleum-corp-axas-cfo-acquires-7570-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.