Insider Buying: Entercom Communications (ETM) Chairman Buys 375,000 Shares of Stock

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,677,900.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ETM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 1,647,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Entercom Communications has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,295.42, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $246.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. AXA lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

