Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) insider John Ross Maclean acquired 28,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,718.60.

Shares of Fiore Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,989. Fiore Gold Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fiore Gold Ltd (F) Insider Acquires C$14,718.60 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/insider-buying-fiore-gold-ltd-f-insider-acquires-c14718-60-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.