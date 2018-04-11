Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 23,304 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,320.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,573,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,558,286.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,491.00.

On Friday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 5,705 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.85 per share, for a total transaction of $769,319.25.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 4,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.59 per share, for a total transaction of $646,032.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 55,596 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,450,419.96.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 1,100 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.99 per share, with a total value of $148,489.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 50,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.17 per share, with a total value of $6,708,500.00.

IFF stock opened at $137.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.42 and a 1-year high of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,681.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $131.00 price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

