Insider Buying: Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd (LIQ) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd (TSE:LIQ) Director Karen A. Prentice purchased 10,000 shares of Liquor Stores N.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00.

LIQ stock traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.16. 61,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,400. Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd has a one year low of C$8.78 and a one year high of C$12.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIQ shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liquor Stores N.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

Liquor Stores N.A. Company Profile

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 230 retail liquor stores consisting of 174 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 33 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; and 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska.

