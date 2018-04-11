Scott Blair Edmonds Acquires 58,000 Shares of Photon Control (PHO) Stock

Photon Control (CVE:PHO) Director Scott Blair Edmonds bought 58,000 shares of Photon Control stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$107,880.00.

Shares of Photon Control stock opened at C$1.81 on Wednesday. Photon Control has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$2.12.

Photon Control (CVE:PHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Photon Control had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of C$11.03 million during the quarter.

About Photon Control

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and instruments to measure temperature, pressure, position, and flow. The company specializes in rapid prototyping and manufacturing of custom original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions for contact and immersion optical temperature sensing for dielectric and conductor etch applications.

