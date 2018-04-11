Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Francesco Trapani Acquires 35,000 Shares

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Francesco Trapani acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,313,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francesco Trapani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Francesco Trapani acquired 10,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.55 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Francesco Trapani acquired 5,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.40 per share, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Francesco Trapani acquired 15,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,650.00.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 665,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,012. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11,938.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.77. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

