Insider Buying: Uniroyal Global (OTCMKTS:UNIR) CEO Purchases 9,798 Shares of Stock

Uniroyal Global (OTCMKTS:UNIR) CEO Howard R. Curd acquired 9,798 shares of Uniroyal Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,106.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UNIR remained flat at $$1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252. Uniroyal Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Uniroyal Global (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Uniroyal Global had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/insider-buying-uniroyal-global-unir-ceo-acquires-9798-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Uniroyal Global

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics products that have automotive and non-automotive transportation, indoor/outdoor furniture, commercial and hospitality seating, healthcare facilities, athletic equipment, and residential applications primarily in North America and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniroyal Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniroyal Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.