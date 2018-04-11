Paul D. Underwood Sells 572 Shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) VP Paul D. Underwood sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $77,980.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul D. Underwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Paul D. Underwood sold 2,746 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $350,691.66.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,852.09, a PE ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.71. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 206.64% and a negative net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 36,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 45,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo raised their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Autodesk from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

