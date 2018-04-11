BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) EVP Sells $272,522.50 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $272,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,905.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, George Eric Davis sold 3,818 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $320,253.84.

On Monday, March 5th, George Eric Davis sold 2,105 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $166,379.20.

On Thursday, February 1st, George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,719,800.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $79.48. 1,397,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,575. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $13,848.09, a P/E ratio of -118.43 and a beta of 1.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 920,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,104,000 after buying an additional 305,900 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,892,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,611,000 after buying an additional 160,132 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,767,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 136.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 263,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter.

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.34.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

