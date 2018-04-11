T Kent Elliott Sells 125,000 Shares of ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director T Kent Elliott sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $3,455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ForeScout Technologies stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. 188,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,643. The company has a market cap of $1,236.11 and a PE ratio of -4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ForeScout Technologies has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $37.79.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. research analysts forecast that ForeScout Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSCT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ForeScout Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of ForeScout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForeScout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of ForeScout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of ForeScout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ForeScout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForeScout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

