Insider Selling: L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) Chairman Sells 39,515 Shares of Stock

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $8,124,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael T. Strianese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.62, for a total value of $8,283,134.30.

On Monday, March 19th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $8,048,810.35.

On Monday, March 12th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total value of $8,121,517.95.

On Monday, March 5th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.85, for a total value of $8,055,132.75.

On Monday, February 26th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.72, for a total value of $8,445,145.80.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $8,374,018.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $8,075,285.40.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $8,229,393.90.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $8,588,980.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $8,279,577.95.

Shares of LLL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.42. 314,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $16,322.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. L3 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $159.43 and a fifty-two week high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. analysts anticipate that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLL. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 60,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 18.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

