Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $485,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Greg Strakosch sold 50,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Greg Strakosch sold 35,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $561,400.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Greg Strakosch sold 5,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Greg Strakosch sold 30,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 199,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.43, a PE ratio of 82.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 97,731 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 404,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 72,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TechTarget by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 26,283 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

