Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (QURE) CEO Sells 39,169 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 39,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $850,750.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew C. Kapusta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Matthew C. Kapusta sold 21,690 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $430,980.30.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.18.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 174.25% and a negative net margin of 604.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. equities analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Uniqure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniqure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company's principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease.

