Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $30,199.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00837163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014484 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00172614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062181 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 209,823,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,736,613 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is not possible to purchase Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.