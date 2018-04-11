Installed Building Prods (IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Prods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Installed Building Prods in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Instinet started coverage on shares of Installed Building Prods in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Prods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Installed Building Prods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,766. Installed Building Prods has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,844.81, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). Installed Building Prods had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $299.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Prods will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Prods declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Nixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Prods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,785,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Prods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,124,000. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Prods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,969,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Prods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,533,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Prods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 42,938 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Prods Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

