Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $256.74 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,398,831 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Intel worth $256,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,951.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,455,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $690,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Intel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $880,610.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,371.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.51 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. 6,077,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,933,109. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $231,299.39, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.34 billion. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

