Univest Corp of Pennsylvania Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in Intel were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 111.8% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 47.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co raised its stake in Intel by 350.0% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 4,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $227,751.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $34.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

