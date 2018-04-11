Intel’s (INDEXNYSEGIS:INQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase

Intel (INDEXNYSEGIS:INQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

Shares of INQ stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/intel-inq-receives-buy-rating-from-jpmorgan-chase-updated.html.

