TheStreet Lowers Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs reissued a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.07 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,416.09, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $2,009,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

