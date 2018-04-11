Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Share Price

News stories about InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InterContinental Hotels Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0985139959196 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 68.72%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.

