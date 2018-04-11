Analyzing InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) and Great Elm Capital Group (GEC)

InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Great Elm Capital Group does not pay a dividend. InterDigital pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterDigital and Great Elm Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $532.94 million 5.06 $174.29 million $6.06 12.84 Great Elm Capital Group $4.93 million 20.13 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InterDigital and Great Elm Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterDigital presently has a consensus target price of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given InterDigital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InterDigital is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital and Great Elm Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 32.70% 26.52% 11.58% Great Elm Capital Group -95.18% -11.88% -10.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of InterDigital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of InterDigital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

InterDigital has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InterDigital beats Great Elm Capital Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. It also provides interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers. The company's patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of approximately 19,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in developing patents for allowing mobile devices to connect to the Internet and enabling mobile communications. The company focuses on investment management business. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

