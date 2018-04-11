International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $41.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned International Speedway an industry rank of 96 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Speedway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Speedway from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Speedway from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISCA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 571.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 318,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 121,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway by 671.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 89,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Speedway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

ISCA stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.85. 52,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,809. International Speedway has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,893.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.36 million. International Speedway had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 5.09%. International Speedway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that International Speedway will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation is an owner of motorsports entertainment facilities and promoter of motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The Company’s motorsports themed event operations consist of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities. As of November 30, 2016, the Company owned and/or operated 13 of the nation’s motorsports entertainment facilities: Daytona International Speedway in Florida; Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway in Michigan; Auto Club Speedway of Southern California in California; Kansas Speedway in Kansas; Richmond International Raceway in Virginia; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; Chicagoland Speedway in Illinois; Martinsville Speedway in Virginia; Phoenix International Raceway in Arizona; Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida; Watkins Glen International in New York, and Route 66 Raceway in Illinois.

