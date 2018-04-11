Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) Share Price

News coverage about Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intersections earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.288925413416 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Intersections stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 37,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,095. Intersections has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80.

About Intersections

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

