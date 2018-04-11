Interserve plc (IRV) Receives GBX 140.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Interserve plc (LON:IRV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 122.83 ($1.70).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.71) price target on shares of Interserve in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.93) price target on shares of Interserve in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.49) price target on shares of Interserve in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Interserve from GBX 120 ($1.66) to GBX 95 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Interserve to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.59) to GBX 130 ($1.80) in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of Interserve stock traded down GBX 7.45 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 85 ($1.17). The company had a trading volume of 3,250,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,000. The company has a market cap of $124.79 and a PE ratio of -274.19. Interserve has a 1-year low of GBX 52.75 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 249.75 ($3.45).

Interserve Company Profile

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers outsourced support services to public and private sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

