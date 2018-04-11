Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Director Melbourne F. Yull Sells 20,000 Shares

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Director Melbourne F. Yull sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.44, for a total value of C$408,800.00.

TSE:ITP traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 52,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,395. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of C$17.49 and a 52 week high of C$25.41.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of C$301.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the specialty packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

