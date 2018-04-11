Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS: ISNPY) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Intesa Sanpaolo to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $17.50 billion $4.35 billion 27.16 Intesa Sanpaolo Competitors $7.03 billion $1.20 billion 16.57

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Intesa Sanpaolo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo’s peers have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intesa Sanpaolo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Intesa Sanpaolo Competitors 975 4665 4402 220 2.38

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Intesa Sanpaolo’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intesa Sanpaolo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Intesa Sanpaolo Competitors -8.03% -9.41% 0.25%

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 34.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities. The Corporate and Investment Banking Division includes corporate banking, investment banking and public finance in Italy and abroad. The International Subsidiary Banks Division oversees the Company’s commercial operations on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks primarily involved in retail banking operations. The Private Banking Division provides private and high net worth individuals with specific products and services. The Asset Management Division is engaged in developing asset management solutions. The Insurance Division oversees the management of the subsidiaries, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita S.p.A. and Fideuram Vita S.p.A.

