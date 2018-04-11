Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $153.48 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 198.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 279,752 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 3.0% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.37% of Intuitive Surgical worth $153,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,373,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.12. The company had a trading volume of 494,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,343. The stock has a market cap of $45,863.64, a PE ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $251.13 and a 12 month high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 7,934 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.37, for a total transaction of $3,343,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,217.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 24,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $10,392,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $455.31 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.77.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

