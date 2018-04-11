Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have $488.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, Intuitive Surgical outperformed the broader industry. The company registered solid growth in the Mature and Growth procedures, especially in general and thoracic surgery. The company's procedure performance in Asia showed continued strength with solid growth in China, Japan and Korea. A positive outlook for the coming quarters also raises our confidence. Further, incremental spending on product development and higher investments in international markets are likely to drive long-term growth. However, a surge in operating expenses and the reinstatement of the medical device tax are likely to dampen the company’s bottom line in the days to come. Further, the da Vinci Surgical System has a long sale and purchase order cycle. Added to this, cutthroat competition in the niche space is a concern.”

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an in-line rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $430.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.77.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $6.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.12. 495,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,343. The company has a market cap of $45,863.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.57. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $251.13 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $892.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.19, for a total transaction of $3,106,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,525 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.50, for a total value of $11,823,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,103,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

