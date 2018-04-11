Invesco Perpetual (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Monday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IPE opened at GBX 80.40 ($1.14) on Wednesday. Invesco Perpetual has a 12-month low of GBX 74.60 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.15 ($1.19).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invesco Perpetual Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25 (IPE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/invesco-perpetual-ipe-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-1-25-on-april-30th-updated.html.

Invesco Perpetual Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended, diversified investment company. The Company’s principal objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of income whilst seeking to maximize total return through investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and Government bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.