Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0574 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,528. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/invesco-quality-municipal-income-trust-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-iqi-updated.html.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.