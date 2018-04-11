Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,550 Shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VCV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,124. Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

