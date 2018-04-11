Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0601 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,617. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

About Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl

Invesco Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals (the Trust), formerly Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

