InvestFeed (CRYPTO:IFT) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and $35,371.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, CoinExchange, Mercatox and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002952 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00818239 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014401 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00172332 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed’s launch date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EtherDelta, Gatecoin, Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

