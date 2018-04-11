Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for E.On (EOAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for E.On (FRA: EOAN):

3/19/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.20 ($12.59) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – E.On was given a new €9.40 ($11.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.90 ($13.46) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($13.58) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – E.On was given a new €9.00 ($11.11) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – E.On was given a new €9.50 ($11.73) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – E.On had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

3/12/2018 – E.On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/12/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – E.On was given a new €9.85 ($12.16) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – E.On was given a new €9.70 ($11.98) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – E.On was given a new €9.70 ($11.98) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – E.On was given a new €9.00 ($11.11) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.90 ($13.46) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – E.On was given a new €11.40 ($14.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.96) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – E.On was given a new €11.40 ($14.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($13.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – E.On was given a new €9.50 ($11.73) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($12.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2018 – E.On was given a new €9.50 ($11.73) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2018 – E.On was given a new €9.85 ($12.16) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2018 – E.On was given a new €10.00 ($12.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of E.On stock traded down €0.35 ($0.43) on Monday, reaching €8.90 ($10.98). 15,756,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. E.On Se has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($13.33). The stock has a market cap of $20,160.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

