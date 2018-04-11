Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Unilever (UNIA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unilever (AMS: UNIA):

4/10/2018 – Unilever was given a new €50.00 ($61.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Unilever was given a new €37.00 ($45.68) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Unilever was given a new €49.00 ($60.49) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2018 – Unilever was given a new €49.00 ($60.49) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Unilever was given a new €50.00 ($61.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Unilever was given a new €37.00 ($45.68) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2018 – Unilever was given a new €46.00 ($56.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Unilever was given a new €46.00 ($56.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Unilever was given a new €50.00 ($61.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Unilever was given a new €49.00 ($60.49) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Unilever was given a new €53.00 ($65.43) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Unilever was given a new €51.00 ($62.96) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AMS:UNIA traded up €0.20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €43.30 ($53.46). The company had a trading volume of 8,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($51.98) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($64.56).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.