Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Concho Resources (CXO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO):

3/19/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $187.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Concho Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Concho Resources is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Concho Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

2/20/2018 – Concho Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/6/2018 – Concho Resources was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/1/2018 – Concho Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are upgrading our investment thesis on Concho Resources to a 'Strong Buy'. CXO shares have gained 22.4% over the last six months, handily outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. Exploration & Production industry, which increased 16.9% over the same time period. The company's core operations are focused in the prolific Permian basin, providing this large-cap E&P with an enviable acreage of low-risk top-tier assets and a multiyear drilling inventory. While Concho's track record of production growth remains strong, it has been achieved at a competitive cost structure. CXO also maintains a robust balance sheet, while following a prudent investment approach. Consequently, we think CXO offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and view it as an attractive investment.”

2/1/2018 – Concho Resources is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Concho Resources is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2018 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $183.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $159.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/21/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2018 – Concho Resources was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,135.09, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $106.73 and a 12-month high of $162.91.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.51 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total transaction of $12,418,946.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,614,666.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $5,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 737,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,303,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,948,027. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

