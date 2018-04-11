Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2018 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hilton’s fourth-quarter earnings of 54 cents per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents but declined 22.9% year over year. Revenues of $2.28 billion rose 23.9% from the prior-year quarter, beating the consensus mark of $2.26 billion. In the fourth quarter, system-wide comparable revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 3.8%, driven by growth in occupancy and average daily rate. The company’s loyalty program continues to drive occupancy. Moreover, with the spin-off of a portfolio of hotels and resorts as well as its timeshare business, Hilton has transformed into a capital-light operating business. Earnings estimates for the current year have also gone up over the last 60 days. Yet, soft group performance in the United States, political unrest in the Middle East and other macroeconomic concerns are pressurizing RevPAR growth. Shares have underperformed its industry in the last year.”

2/27/2018 – Hilton Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Hilton Worldwide had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2018 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2018 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo from $78.00 to $88.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2018 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Hilton Worldwide had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

2/14/2018 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

1/29/2018 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE HLT) opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,766.79, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

