Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amgen (AMGN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

4/5/2018 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2018 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amgen’s newer drugs – Prolia, Xgeva, Kyprolis – are performing well. Amgen is also progressing with its pipeline and expects approval and launch of migraine candidate, Aimovig this year. Amgen’s restructuring plan is making it leaner and more cost efficient. Lower taxes and share buybacks should provide some bottom-line support in 2018. Amgen’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. However, Amgen has some challenges in store, given slowdown in sales of mature drugs like Enbrel, Aranesp and Neulasta, which are facing an array of branded and generic competitors. Volume growth of new drugs may not be enough to offset the lost sales due to the decline in mature brands. Meanwhile, uptake of key new drug, Repatha has been slow due to payer restrictions. However, estimates have gone up ahead of the Q1 earnings release. Amgen has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

4/2/2018 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2018 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2018 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $181.60 price target on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $181.60 price target on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $192.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $172.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,748. Amgen has a 1 year low of $152.16 and a 1 year high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $122,221.76, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.14). Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $289,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 3,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

