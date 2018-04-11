Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON: CAPC) in the last few weeks:

3/19/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 284 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 275 ($3.80) to GBX 280 ($3.87). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 284 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 374 ($5.17) price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.32) price target on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 267 ($3.69) price target on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.14) price target on the stock.

2/16/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

1/30/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

1/22/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.80). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a GBX 186 ($2.57) price target on the stock.

1/18/2018 – Capital & Counties Properties PLC was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 267 ($3.69) price target on the stock.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 272.10 ($3.76). 4,272,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 251.90 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.10 ($4.51). The firm has a market cap of $2,260.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27,210.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based property company. The Company’s principal activity is the development and management of property. The Company’s segments include Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties and Other. The Earls Court Properties division represents the Company’s interests in the Earls Court area, comprising properties held in ECPL, Lillie Square, the Empress State Building and a number of smaller properties in the Earls Court area.

