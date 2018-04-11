Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Prothena (PRTA)

Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,403 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,008% compared to the average volume of 307 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000.

Prothena stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.24. Prothena had a negative net margin of 556.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Prothena will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prothena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Prothena (PRTA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/investors-buy-large-volume-of-prothena-call-options-prta-updated.html.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.