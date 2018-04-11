Investors Buy Large Volume of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Put Options (VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,905 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,542% compared to the typical daily volume of 116 put options.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 8,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $159,719.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,411.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,023 shares of company stock worth $1,460,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VNDA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Investors Buy Large Volume of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Put Options (VNDA)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/investors-buy-large-volume-of-vanda-pharmaceuticals-put-options-vnda.html.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.