Investors Buy Shares of Chubb (CB) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $155.00. $70.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.85 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Chubb had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Chubb traded down ($1.12) for the day and closed at $134.06

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In related news, insider Juan C. Andrade sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $1,369,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,095,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 55,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $7,846,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,206,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,057,000 after buying an additional 435,621 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 11,835,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,472,000 after purchasing an additional 697,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,496,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,109,000 after purchasing an additional 122,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,104,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,725,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $62,262.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

